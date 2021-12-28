LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.18

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.35. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 339,381 shares.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $62.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.