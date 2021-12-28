Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 687,151 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 84.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.