LinkEye (LET) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $300,584.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

