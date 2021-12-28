Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.39

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 304738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $887.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

