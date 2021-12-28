Lisk (LSK) Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $327.50 million and $15.98 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00005303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00031122 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001720 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

