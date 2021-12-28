Litecoin (LTC) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $10.30 billion and $1.12 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $148.59 or 0.00310155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,294,295 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

