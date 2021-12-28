Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $410.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

NYSE:LAD opened at $294.70 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $272.76 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.29.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after acquiring an additional 359,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after buying an additional 86,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,141,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,462,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after buying an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.