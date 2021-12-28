Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,597 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.87% of Lithium Americas worth $50,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 143,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,791,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

