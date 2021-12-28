Lithium (LITH) Price Hits $0.0145

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Lithium has a total market cap of $22.13 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lithium has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Lithium coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lithium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00059513 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.58 or 0.07918003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,826.24 or 0.99823455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008116 BTC.

About Lithium

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,522,251,786 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lithium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lithium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lithium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lithium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.