Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $120.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

