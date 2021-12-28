Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.29 million and $375,191.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,950,268 coins and its circulating supply is 22,874,842 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

