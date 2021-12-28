Loi Nguyen Sells 495 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Loi Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,759,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of -166.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,515 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.