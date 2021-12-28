$LONDON (LONDON) Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. $LONDON has a market cap of $833,532.09 and approximately $734.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, $LONDON has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One $LONDON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058889 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.28 or 0.07959191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00076030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,789.82 or 0.99958062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052487 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

$LONDON Coin Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

