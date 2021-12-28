Loom Network Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0940 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $94.01 million and approximately $62.17 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

