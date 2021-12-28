Lotto Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.27 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a market capitalization of $30.27 million and $4,553.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lotto has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.59 or 0.00310155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

