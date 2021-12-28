LSV Asset Management Acquires 79,985 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.03% of Quest Diagnostics worth $183,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $169.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.73. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $173.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

