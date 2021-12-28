LSV Asset Management Acquires 894,876 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1,135.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894,876 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.88% of Qorvo worth $162,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.17 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.57 and a 200-day moving average of $173.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

