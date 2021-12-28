LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.52% of Allison Transmission worth $166,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 91,268 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

NYSE ALSN opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

