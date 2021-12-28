LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,798,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 597,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.84% of Navient worth $153,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Navient by 25.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Navient by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Navient by 94.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 32,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navient by 12.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

