LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,726 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.10% of First American Financial worth $154,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in First American Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 197,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 30,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First American Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in First American Financial by 17.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $78.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

