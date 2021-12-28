LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,417,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340,292 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.84% of ViacomCBS worth $214,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIAC stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

