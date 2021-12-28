LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.73% of Crane worth $151,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Crane by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

