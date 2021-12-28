LSV Asset Management Has $124.12 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,272,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,980 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.13% of CNO Financial Group worth $124,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 74,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,927,000 after acquiring an additional 529,489 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NYSE CNO opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

