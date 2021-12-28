LSV Asset Management Has $135.57 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,849,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.88% of United Airlines worth $135,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 2.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in United Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in United Airlines by 6.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

