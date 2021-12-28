LSV Asset Management Has $142.08 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,258 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.55% of Atkore worth $142,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore stock opened at $111.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average of $89.92. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.44.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

