LSV Asset Management Has $153.01 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,025 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.18% of Altria Group worth $153,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MO shares. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.