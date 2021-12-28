LSV Asset Management Has $154.87 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,726 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.10% of First American Financial worth $154,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 106.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 219.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2,240.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

FAF opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

