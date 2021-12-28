LSV Asset Management Has $157.48 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,085 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.60% of Acuity Brands worth $157,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after buying an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 865.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

NYSE AYI opened at $214.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.54 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.55 and a 200-day moving average of $190.10. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

