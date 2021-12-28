LSV Asset Management Has $169.02 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,353 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.51% of Snap-on worth $169,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $7,491,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 91.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Snap-on by 432.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $213.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.88 and a 52 week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

