LSV Asset Management Has $185.87 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493,650 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.05% of Amkor Technology worth $185,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 85,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,306,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth about $30,512,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $560,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $114,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,065,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

