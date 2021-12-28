LSV Asset Management Has $199.44 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,722,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332,311 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.32% of MDU Resources Group worth $199,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

