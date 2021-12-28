LSV Asset Management Has $211.18 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 100,007 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.26% of Lear worth $211,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Lear by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Lear by 5.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Lear by 4.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Lear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear stock opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.29. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $144.77 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

