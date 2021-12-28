LSV Asset Management Has $214.04 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340,292 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.84% of ViacomCBS worth $214,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Several research firms have commented on VIAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

