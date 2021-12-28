LSV Asset Management Has $228.48 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,585,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,449 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.72% of WestRock worth $228,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,670,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

NYSE:WRK opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.