LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,804 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.26% of Dell Technologies worth $209,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

NYSE DELL opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.24. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

