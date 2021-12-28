LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,798,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 597,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.84% of Navient worth $153,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,504,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Navient by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Navient by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,406,000 after acquiring an additional 171,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navient by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of Navient stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.