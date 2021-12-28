LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,758,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 687,513 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.79% of Select Medical worth $135,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $43.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

