LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,634,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,258 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.55% of Atkore worth $142,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atkore by 3,104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Atkore by 24.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 270,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 331.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 233,641 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 23.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 194,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Atkore by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 260,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 128,577 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $111.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.92. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $118.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

