LSV Asset Management Purchases 1,676,368 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 834.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,877,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676,368 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $110,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $262.02 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.