LSV Asset Management Purchases 235,006 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.73% of Crane worth $151,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CR opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average of $97.13.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.