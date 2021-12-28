LSV Asset Management Purchases 39,805 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,805 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.74% of Owens Corning worth $149,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

