LSV Asset Management Purchases 45,826 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.52% of Allison Transmission worth $166,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 32.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,917 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 41.3% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 57,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 21.8% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 400,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 20.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 22.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.