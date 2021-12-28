LSV Asset Management Raises Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,971 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.96% of Diodes worth $120,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $133,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,864. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Diodes stock opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

