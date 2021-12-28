LSV Asset Management Raises Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,169 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.40% of MetLife worth $210,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 207.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 364.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

