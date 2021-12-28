LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 115,829 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.91% of National Fuel Gas worth $139,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFG. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

