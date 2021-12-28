LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 184,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.48% of Phillips 66 worth $145,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average of $75.48. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

