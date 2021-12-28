LSV Asset Management Sells 135,600 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,717,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.03% of Ally Financial worth $189,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $4,653,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $48,833,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,893,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,850,000 after purchasing an additional 943,586 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $895,475. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

