LSV Asset Management Sells 135,923 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,835,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,923 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $211,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Amundi bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,035 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after buying an additional 3,261,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $189,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,521 shares of company stock worth $2,186,159 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

