LSV Asset Management Sells 149,400 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.88% of United Airlines worth $135,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 157.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($8.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

