LSV Asset Management Sells 1,667,806 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,667,806 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.95% of Textron worth $145,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

